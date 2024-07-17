The Algae Rhythm: 2024-07-17

- Leftfield – Original
- Meg Mac – Matter of Time
- Benee – Mile High
- Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
- The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
- Isadora’s Dream – The Years Are Passing
- Al Stewart – Broadway Hotel
- Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
- Conor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
- All India Radio – Wolves of Orion
- Tex Perkins and Lucky Oceans – Lost Highway
- Emma Donovan – When My Song is Done
- Lime Cordiale – Colin
- Spacey Jane – Clean My Car
- Ocean Alley – Home
- Alice Ivy – Broke My Heart
- The Audreys – Banjo and Violin
- Stephen Cummings – Happy City
- Janis Ion – Jolene
- Freya Josephine Hollick – Vivian, June, Dolly and Jolene
- The White Stripes – Jolene
- Axe and the Ivory – Strangers
- My Cherie – Healing In The Glimmer Sun
- Lizzie Hosking – Fire
- Japanese Heart Software – Beer an Skittles
- The Audreys – Don’t Change
- Anna Scionti – Dance With Your Lover
- Reverend Freakchild – Little Red Rooster
