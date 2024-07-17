The Algae Rhythm: 2024-07-17

  1. Leftfield – Original
  2. Meg Mac – Matter of Time
  3. Benee – Mile High
  4. Avalon Kane – Michael Sheen
  5. The Audreys – You and Steve McQueen
  6. Isadora’s Dream – The Years Are Passing
  7. Al Stewart – Broadway Hotel
  8. Lazy Ghost – Park Hotel
  9. Conor Oberst – Empty Hotel by the Sea
  10. All India Radio – Wolves of Orion
  11. Tex Perkins and Lucky Oceans – Lost Highway
  12. Emma Donovan – When My Song is Done
  13. Lime Cordiale – Colin
  14. Spacey Jane – Clean My Car
  15. Ocean Alley – Home
  16. Alice Ivy – Broke My Heart
  17. The Audreys – Banjo and Violin
  18. Stephen Cummings – Happy City
  19. Janis Ion – Jolene
  20. Freya Josephine Hollick – Vivian, June, Dolly and Jolene
  21. The White Stripes – Jolene
  22. Axe and the Ivory – Strangers
  23. My Cherie – Healing In The Glimmer Sun
  24. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  25. Japanese Heart Software – Beer an Skittles
  26. The Audreys – Don’t Change
  27. Anna Scionti – Dance With Your Lover
  28. Reverend Freakchild – Little Red Rooster
