The Algae Rhythm: 2024-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Vanessa Worm – Heaven To Hell
  3. Great Statue – mouth interior
  4. Jannah Quill – View of Granite
  5. Khotin – Dwellberry
  6. Mabe Fratti – Todo Lo Que Querias Saber
  7. Tralala Blip – Wax Figurine
  8. Fabulous Diamonds – Inverted Vamp
  9. Throbbing Gristle – Something Came Over Me
  10. The Fall – Petty (Thief) Lout
  11. Creeping Flesh – I’m Burning
  12. Hantu – S.W.A.N Song (Still Walk Around At Night)
  13. HTRK – You Know How To Make Me Happy
  14. Aleksi Perala – GBBVT1337152
  15. HCAE – spring birds dusk frogs october
  16. Pine Point – The Grass Is Greener
  17. Shirley Collins – Hares on the Mountain
  18. Lankum – Peat Bog Soldiers
  19. The Roches – Hammond Song
  20. Fair Maiden – Joe
  21. Stereolab – Peng! 33
  22. Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
