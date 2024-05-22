The Algae Rhythm: 2024-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. Florigenix – Perpetual Motion
  3. Jason Kolar – Erratic Texting Behaviour
  4. Peace Orchestra – Shining
  5. Duke Pearson – Cristo Redentor
  6. Say She She – Blow My Mind
  7. Galt MacDermont – Coffee Cold
  8. Big Yawn – Ragazzo
  9. No News – The Report
  10. Grace Cummings – Common Man
  11. Cliff Richard & The Shadows – Theme for a Dream
  12. Joanna Newsom – Leaving the City
  13. CocoRosie – Houses
  14. Igor Stravinsky, Gerard Poulet & Noel Lee – Chanson russe
  15. Duval Timothy – Slave ft. Twin Shadow
  16. Dylan Henner – I Was Reading the News but I Felt so Sad I Had to Stop
  17. Dylan Henner – The Peach Tree Next Door Grew over Our Fence
  18. Howie Lee – Birdy Island
  19. Howie Lee – Om Mani Padme Hum 六字真言
  20. Lauren Abineri – Well N Good (Hope)
  21. Christopher Cross – Ride Like the Wind
  22. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  23. Erykah Badu – Incense
  24. Marcus Whale – Ecstasy of Santa Teresa
  25. Basty H – A World Of Years (Feat. Georgia Oatley)
  26. Modest Mouse – King Rat
