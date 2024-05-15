The Algae Rhythm: 2024-05-15

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Great Statue – Basset in the Hound
- Ruth White – Evening Harmony
- Daphne Oram – Wool
- Daphne Oram – New Atlantis (1963)
- Warm Currency – Morning Schemes
- Tara Clerkin Trio – Gold Bar
- 00_ – Ivy (crystallised damage)
- Eyrie – Grey Heron
- Bat for Lashes – The Big Sleep
- Sweeney – The Fear and the Failing
- Kate Bush – The Red Shoes
- Nuvo Bloc – Kidney X-Ray
- Mary Ocher – I Am The Occupation (feat. Serafina Steer)
- Goblin – Profondo Rosso (Main Theme)
- Kraftwerk – Spacelab
- Grimes – Be A Body
- Drexciya – Lost Vessel
- James Holden – Blackpool Late Eighties
- Reptant – Monolith
- Aldous Harding – Ennui
- Warpaint – Billie Holiday
- Sarah Davachi – Gradual of Image
- Magnet – Willow’s Song
- Broadcast – Petal Alphabet
- Daphne Oram – Anchor Butter
- Daphne Oram – Winter’s Journey (Intro) (1958)
- Daphne Oram – Eton
- Daphne Oram – Light Music (Excerpt)
- BBC Radiophonic Workshop – Doctor Who Theme
