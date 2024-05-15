The Algae Rhythm: 2024-05-15

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Great Statue – Basset in the Hound
  3. Ruth White – Evening Harmony
  4. Daphne Oram – Wool
  5. Daphne Oram – New Atlantis (1963)
  6. Warm Currency – Morning Schemes
  7. Tara Clerkin Trio – Gold Bar
  8. 00_ – Ivy (crystallised damage)
  9. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  10. Bat for Lashes – The Big Sleep
  11. Sweeney – The Fear and the Failing
  12. Kate Bush – The Red Shoes
  13. Nuvo Bloc – Kidney X-Ray
  14. Mary Ocher – I Am The Occupation (feat. Serafina Steer)
  15. Goblin – Profondo Rosso (Main Theme)
  16. Kraftwerk – Spacelab
  17. Grimes – Be A Body
  18. Drexciya – Lost Vessel
  19. James Holden – Blackpool Late Eighties
  20. Reptant – Monolith
  21. Aldous Harding – Ennui
  22. Warpaint – Billie Holiday
  23. Sarah Davachi – Gradual of Image
  24. Magnet – Willow’s Song
  25. Broadcast – Petal Alphabet
  26. Daphne Oram – Anchor Butter
  27. Daphne Oram – Winter’s Journey (Intro) (1958)
  28. Daphne Oram – Eton
  29. Daphne Oram – Light Music (Excerpt)
  30. BBC Radiophonic Workshop – Doctor Who Theme
