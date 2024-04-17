The Algae Rhythm: 2024-04-17

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- War Room – The Top Floor
- Swimsuit – Spanish Song
- Naomi Keyte – Somebody Else’s House
- The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
- No Action – Laisser-Faire
- Le Tigre – Hot Topic
- The Slits – Typical Girls
- The Fall – Spoilt Victorian Child
- The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
- Steering by Stars – Church Cables 2
- Bill Callahan – Faith/Void
- The Orb – The Land of Green Ginger
- HTRK – Eat Yr Heart
- Lamb – Trans Fatty Acid (Kruder & Dorfmeister Remix)
- EDN – ummmm
- Vertical67 – Upside Down
- Adelaide Acid – Hydrator
- Hyper On Experience – Lord of the Null Lines (Foul Play Remix)
- Featherstone – Flight Path
- FOG MAN – Freaks
- Jannah Quill – Too Hot To Handle
- Kraftwerk – Tour De France Etape 1
