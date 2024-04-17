The Algae Rhythm: 2024-04-17

Written by on April 17, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  3. War Room – The Top Floor
  4. Swimsuit – Spanish Song
  5. Naomi Keyte – Somebody Else’s House
  6. The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
  7. No Action – Laisser-Faire
  8. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  9. The Slits – Typical Girls
  10. The Fall – Spoilt Victorian Child
  11. The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
  12. Steering by Stars – Church Cables 2
  13. Bill Callahan – Faith/Void
  14. The Orb – The Land of Green Ginger
  15. HTRK – Eat Yr Heart
  16. Lamb – Trans Fatty Acid (Kruder & Dorfmeister Remix)
  17. EDN – ummmm
  18. Vertical67 – Upside Down
  19. Adelaide Acid – Hydrator
  20. Hyper On Experience – Lord of the Null Lines (Foul Play Remix)
  21. Featherstone – Flight Path
  22. FOG MAN – Freaks
  23. Jannah Quill – Too Hot To Handle
  24. Kraftwerk – Tour De France Etape 1
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2024-04-17

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-04-17

Current track

Title

Artist