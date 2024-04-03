The Algae Rhythm: 2024-04-03

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- MEMORIALS – Dark Green
- Hantu – #shattered
- Patti Smith – Free Money
- BIG TOWN – The Jacks
- Dirty Three – The Zither Player
- Steve Lennox and Jen Lush – A Light on a Rock
- Big Thief – Shark Smile
- Broadcast – Follow The Light
- Emahoy Tsege Maryam Gebru – Song of the Sea
- Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot – Bonnie and Clyde
- MEMORIALS – It’s In Our Hands
- Eileen Myles – St Joseph Father of Whales
- Pram – Carnival of Souls
- Introduction – Rollercoaster
- Moloko – The ID
- Tinariwen – Chatma
- st vincent – Piggy
- Elizabeth M Drummond – Simplify
- Christine and the Queens – Science Fiction
- Laurie Anderson – From The Air
- The Dresden Dolls – Girl Anachronism
- Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
- Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
- The Condos – Argy Bargy
- Belgrado – Pasaz
- Dirty Three – Feral
- Broadcast – Tears in the Typing Pool (Demo)
