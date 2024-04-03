The Algae Rhythm: 2024-04-03

April 3, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. MEMORIALS – Dark Green
  3. Hantu – #shattered
  4. Patti Smith – Free Money
  5. BIG TOWN – The Jacks
  6. Dirty Three – The Zither Player
  7. Steve Lennox and Jen Lush – A Light on a Rock
  8. Big Thief – Shark Smile
  9. Broadcast – Follow The Light
  10. Emahoy Tsege Maryam Gebru – Song of the Sea
  11. Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot – Bonnie and Clyde
  12. MEMORIALS – It’s In Our Hands
  13. Eileen Myles – St Joseph Father of Whales
  14. Pram – Carnival of Souls
  15. Introduction – Rollercoaster
  16. Moloko – The ID
  17. Tinariwen – Chatma
  18. st vincent – Piggy
  19. Elizabeth M Drummond – Simplify
  20. Christine and the Queens – Science Fiction
  21. Laurie Anderson – From The Air
  22. The Dresden Dolls – Girl Anachronism
  23. Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
  24. Coldwave – Spurs for Business Cards
  25. The Condos – Argy Bargy
  26. Belgrado – Pasaz
  27. Dirty Three – Feral
  28. Broadcast – Tears in the Typing Pool (Demo)
