The Algae Rhythm: 2024-03-20

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
- The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
- Robert Forster – Echo Beach
- New Order – Ceremony
- Workhorse – Desert
- The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
- Essendon Airport – I Feel A Song Coming On
- Talk Talk – I Believe In You
- Pram – Shimmer and Disappear
- Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger
- Stereolab – French Disko
- The Aristocats – Everybody Wants to be a Cat
- David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
- Machine Gun Fellatio – Amorous
- Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
- Brainbeau – Endless
Reader's opinions