The Algae Rhythm: 2024-03-20

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  3. The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
  4. Robert Forster – Echo Beach
  5. New Order – Ceremony
  6. Workhorse – Desert
  7. The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
  8. Essendon Airport – I Feel A Song Coming On
  9. Talk Talk – I Believe In You
  10. Pram – Shimmer and Disappear
  11. Shirley Bassey – Goldfinger
  12. Stereolab – French Disko
  13. The Aristocats – Everybody Wants to be a Cat
  14. David Bowie – Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
  15. Machine Gun Fellatio – Amorous
  16. Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
  17. Brainbeau – Endless
