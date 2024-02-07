The Algae Rhythm: 2024-02-07

Written by on February 7, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Jeff Wayne – Eve of the War
  3. Anoname x Amamanita Axaxanax Glass Seer – In So-Called Australia Yr Voice Identifies U
  4. Machine Gun Fellatio – I Dance Electric
  5. The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and Dead
  6. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  7. It’s A Hoax – Trying for Easy
  8. Jonathan Richman – Summer Morning
  9. Magic Dirt, Rowland S Howard – Summer High
  10. Uranium Club – God’s Chest
  11. Old Mate – Police in the Valley
  12. Kneecap – H.O.O.D
  13. DJ Ali – Eternal Step
  14. e-Plume – Fountain Trip
  15. niko mas – Dance Floor Lovers
  16. EDN – 2 bored angels
  17. Kate Bush – Breathing
  18. Djrum – Showreel Pt. 2
  19. NEU! – Lieber Honig
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-02-07

Current track

Title

Artist