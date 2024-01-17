The Algae Rhythm: 2024-01-17

  1. Count Citrus – Rain maker
  2. Seaworthy – Creaking Panels West
  3. Low Flung – 3pm
  4. Cold Hands Warm Heart – Luxury Bat
  5. Gnarls Barkley – Reckoner (Radiohead Cover)
  6. Dimlite – Oh Star… (Interlude)
  7. Hamish Lang – Wild Flowers
  8. Fia Fiell – Caju
  9. The Green Child – Traveler
  10. Roger Doyle – Spring is Coming With A Strawberry In The Mouth
  11. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Mantra
  12. Elkka – I Just Want To Love You
  13. Paul Van Dyke – For An Angel (PVD Angel In Heaven Radio Edit)
  14. Ayla – Ayla, Pt. 2
  15. Chicane feat. Moya Brennan – Saltwater (Original Radio Edit)
  16. Scooter – The Logical Song
  17. Gala Rizzatto – Freed From Desire
  18. Da Hool – Meet Her at The Love Parade
  19. DJ HEARTSTRING – Can’t Stop The Night
  20. Anthea – How Would They Know
  21. KH – Looking at Your Pager
  22. Burial x Four Tet – Nova
  23. Cluster – Isodea
  24. Andre 3000 – I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A Rap Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me…
