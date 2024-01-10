The Algae Rhythm: 2024-01-10

Written by on January 10, 2024

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Jen Cloher – Mount Beauty
  3. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Confetti
  4. Poly Styrene – White Gold
  5. Life Without Buildings – Juno
  6. Scraps – She Devil
  7. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  8. Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
  9. The UV Race – Tread On Me
  10. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  11. Moor Mother – Fireworks
  12. Laraaji – Bethlehem (Glimpse)
  13. Phill Niblock – Four Arthurs superimposed with Two Octaves and a Fifth
  14. Kangding Ray – Serotonin
  15. Yuu Udagawu – Last Kiss
  16. KAZHUO feat. Romy Mats – Odotcha ikenai
  17. Female Wizard – Pure Immanence
  18. MAYUDEPTH – Angels from Hell feat. Umi Ishihara
  19. Female Wizard – meta-limbs Hextape remix
  20. Trungllion Horsepower – Divine Inspiration
  21. California Girls – Small Birds
  22. Vanessa Worm – Goodbye
  23. Bjork – It’s In Our Hands
