The Algae Rhythm: 2024-01-10

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Jen Cloher – Mount Beauty
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Confetti
- Poly Styrene – White Gold
- Life Without Buildings – Juno
- Scraps – She Devil
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
- The UV Race – Tread On Me
- Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
- Moor Mother – Fireworks
- Laraaji – Bethlehem (Glimpse)
- Phill Niblock – Four Arthurs superimposed with Two Octaves and a Fifth
- Kangding Ray – Serotonin
- Yuu Udagawu – Last Kiss
- KAZHUO feat. Romy Mats – Odotcha ikenai
- Female Wizard – Pure Immanence
- MAYUDEPTH – Angels from Hell feat. Umi Ishihara
- Female Wizard – meta-limbs Hextape remix
- Trungllion Horsepower – Divine Inspiration
- California Girls – Small Birds
- Vanessa Worm – Goodbye
- Bjork – It’s In Our Hands
