The Algae Rhythm: 2024-01-03

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. Radioactive Man – Goodnight Morton
  3. Felix Laband – Bag Of Bones
  4. Asa Tone – To Tell A Pictrure
  5. Haruomi Hosono – In Limbo – リンボ
  6. Ten Walls – Walking With Elephants
  7. Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul – Blenda
  8. Miho Hatori – Tokyo Story
  9. Little Dragon – Shuffle A Dream
  10. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  11. Baxter Dury – White Coats
  12. Mo Kolours – Little Brown Dog
  13. Marcus Whale – Perfume
  14. Carriages – Significant Landscapes
  15. Jonny Dillon – The Great Big Ship That Came and Floated Everybody Away
  16. Trá Pháidín – Cemo Dhuine Siúlsa Hi-Vis
  17. Slán – Sore Eye
  18. Tell Mama – Shoulders Deep
  19. Erin Buku – Where The Water Used 2 Run (Produced by Jus.)
  20. Alex Albrecht pres. Melquiades – The Walk
  21. Allara – Barmah
  22. IKSRE – You Will Find
  23. marine eyes – Doorways
  24. Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
