The Algae Rhythm: 2023-12-27

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Perfect Actress – Leather
  3. Wireheads – Hanging Garden
  4. Martha and the Muffins – Echo Beach
  5. The Condos – Attachment
  6. Lauren Abineri – Dancer
  7. Subtract S – 1000 yrs
  8. No Action – Slow Party
  9. Tropical Fuck Storm – You Let My Tyres Down
  10. Fake Tan – Mistress
  11. The Stems – For Always
  12. The Triffids – Lonely Stretch
  13. Soylent Green – Caution
  14. Perfect Actress – Perfect Actress
  15. Galaxy 2 Galaxy – Jupiter Jazz
  16. Derrick May – String of Life (JXXXO Toolmix)
  17. Claude Young Jr. – Observing the Kuiper Belt
  18. Autechre – Lost
  19. Robert Hood – Nothing Stops Detroit
  20. Drexciya – Andrean Sand Dunes
  21. Mr Fingers – Can You Feel It?
  22. Phuture – Acid Tracks
