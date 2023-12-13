The Algae Rhythm: 2023-12-13

December 13, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Stereolab – Cybele’s Reverie
  3. Dean Forever – Right to Try
  4. Broadcast – You and Me In Time
  5. Daarsya – Guard Your Heart
  6. Dirty Projectors, Bjork – All We Are
  7. Lost Girls – Carried By Invisible Bodies
  8. Tara Clerkin Trio – In The Room
  9. Octo Octa – Find Your Way Home
  10. Eris Drew – Time to Move Close
  11. Featherstone – Contact
  12. Drexciya – Bubble Metropolis
  13. Dali Muru and the Polyphonic Swarm – Danube Dwellers
  14. Dali Muru and the Polyphonic Swarm – Shapeshifting
  15. Loraine James – Gentle Confrontation
  16. Loraine James – Cards with the Grandparents
  17. salllvage – Dulguh
  18. Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
  19. Galambo – Anarkokapitalismo
  20. Cold Storage – Operatique
  21. Cos-Ber-Zam – Ne Noya (Daphni Mix)
  22. Basty Band – Song for Skull
  23. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
