The Algae Rhythm: 2023-12-13

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Stereolab – Cybele’s Reverie
- Dean Forever – Right to Try
- Broadcast – You and Me In Time
- Daarsya – Guard Your Heart
- Dirty Projectors, Bjork – All We Are
- Lost Girls – Carried By Invisible Bodies
- Tara Clerkin Trio – In The Room
- Octo Octa – Find Your Way Home
- Eris Drew – Time to Move Close
- Featherstone – Contact
- Drexciya – Bubble Metropolis
- Dali Muru and the Polyphonic Swarm – Danube Dwellers
- Dali Muru and the Polyphonic Swarm – Shapeshifting
- Loraine James – Gentle Confrontation
- Loraine James – Cards with the Grandparents
- salllvage – Dulguh
- Clowns of Decadence – Decadent Days
- Galambo – Anarkokapitalismo
- Cold Storage – Operatique
- Cos-Ber-Zam – Ne Noya (Daphni Mix)
- Basty Band – Song for Skull
- Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
Reader's opinions