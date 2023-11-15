The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-15

November 15, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Lee Hannah – idle air
  3. Hack-Poets Guild – Rare Receipts
  4. The Roches – Hammond Song
  5. Martin Green – Angela (feat. Radie Peat)
  6. The Mary Wallopers – Frost is all Over (feat. Radie Peat)
  7. Nico – Janitor of Lunacy
  8. SPIKE FUCK – TOMORROW WE GET HEALTHY
  9. Nun – Cronenberg
  10. Stereolab – French Disko
  11. Sniffany and the Nits – Girl Factory
  12. Rebel Glit – Small Climate Crisis
  13. Blood of a Pomegranate – Ur Es Mayr Im (​ո​ւ​ր ես մ​ա​յ​ր ի​մ​)
  14. Drew McDowall – Conceal the Wound
  15. Maya Al Khaldi – ع​ا​ل​م ت​ا​ن​ي – Other World
  16. Julmud جُلْمود – Juwway ج​و​ّ​ا​ي
  17. Julmud جُلْمود – Taghyeer Thabet ت​غ​ي​ر ث​ا​ب​ت
  18. El Kontessa الكونتيسة – Ghaltet Meen غ​ل​ط​ة م​ي​ن
  19. El Kontessa الكونتيسة – Dofda3 ض​ف​د​ع
  20. Ana Tijoux feat. Shadia Mansour – Somos Sur
  21. Shadia Mansour – Al Kufiyyeh 3arabeyyeh
  22. Big Murk & Abul3ees – Mamzoo3
  23. Muqata’a – Irbak
  24. Maya Al Khaldi – ا​ل​ض​و​ء – Al Daw’ (Nothing Comes Back the Same)
  25. Barkaa – Division
