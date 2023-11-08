The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-08

- Count Citrus – Rain Maker
- Marina Herlop – miu
- Winter, Nailah Hunter – Lua
- Sam Gendel, Antonia Cytrynowicz – Wondering, Waiting
- Erykah Badu, Stephen Marley – In Love WIth You
- Smerz – Bail On Me
- Arno Faraji – Gravity
- Our Carlson – Thinking About It
- Headache – The Beginning Of The End
- Sebastian Vivian – I Feel Like
- Saint Levant – From Gaza, With Love
- Mc Abdul – Can I Live
- Al-Bara’em – Tareeq
- Hazy Noir – Today Is The Day
- Hazy Noir – Araq Nights
- Julia Boutros – Thoour Al Ardh
- Gaza Youth Choir – Salute To Gaza – Salam Li Ghazza
- Ahmad Kaabour – Ounadikom
- Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
- Alessi Brothers – Seabird
- Asa Tone – To Tell A Picture
- Kim Gordon – Paprika Pony
- Dylan Crismani, Gabriella Smart – Shades of Blue: II
- Laura MacFarlane – Nightlight
- pimmon – Looperature
- Ambarchi / Fennesz / Pimmon / Rehberg / Rowe – No Title
- Sweeney – Who Should I Call To Speak To The Algorithm?
- Delroy Edwards – Bixby
- My Cherie – Healing In The Glimmer Sun
- Bree Tranter – Keyboards and Conversations
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
