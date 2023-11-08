The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. Marina Herlop – miu
  3. Winter, Nailah Hunter – Lua
  4. Sam Gendel, Antonia Cytrynowicz – Wondering, Waiting
  5. Erykah Badu, Stephen Marley – In Love WIth You
  6. Smerz – Bail On Me
  7. Arno Faraji – Gravity
  8. Our Carlson – Thinking About It
  9. Headache – The Beginning Of The End
  10. Sebastian Vivian – I Feel Like
  11. Saint Levant – From Gaza, With Love
  12. Mc Abdul – Can I Live
  13. Al-Bara’em – Tareeq
  14. Hazy Noir – Today Is The Day
  15. Hazy Noir – Araq Nights
  16. Julia Boutros – Thoour Al Ardh
  17. Gaza Youth Choir – Salute To Gaza – Salam Li Ghazza
  18. Ahmad Kaabour – Ounadikom
  19. Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  20. Alessi Brothers – Seabird
  21. Asa Tone – To Tell A Picture
  22. Kim Gordon – Paprika Pony
  23. Dylan Crismani, Gabriella Smart – Shades of Blue: II
  24. Laura MacFarlane – Nightlight
  25. pimmon – Looperature
  26. Ambarchi / Fennesz / Pimmon / Rehberg / Rowe – No Title
  27. Sweeney – Who Should I Call To Speak To The Algorithm?
  28. Delroy Edwards – Bixby
  29. My Cherie – Healing In The Glimmer Sun
  30. Bree Tranter – Keyboards and Conversations
  31. Bad//Dreems – Jack
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-11-08

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-11-08

Current track

Title

Artist