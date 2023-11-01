The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-01

Written by on November 1, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Shirley Collins – Old Johnny Buckle
  3. Broadcast – I Found the F
  4. It’s A Hoax – Cassie
  5. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  6. The Dumb Earth – Auld Lanxiety Attack
  7. Current 93 – The Frolic
  8. Throbbing Gristle – Tanith
  9. Asa-Chang & Junray – Hana
  10. The Residents – Easter Woman
  11. Maraby Band – Mackay song
  12. Coil – Broccoli
  13. Majazz Project / Ahmed Al Kelani – Jamila
  14. Majazz Project / Ahmed Al Kelani – Ya Yama
  15. Riad Awwad, Hanan Awwad and Mahmoud Darwish – I’m From Jerusalem
  16. Atef Swaitat – Bird
  17. Majazz Project / Palestinian Sound Archive – Halalalalayya – ه​ل​ا​ل​ا​ل​ي​ا
  18. Majazz Project / Palestinian Sound Archive – 3an al Umniyat
  19. DAKN – XSTREAM
  20. Dhangsha – Heavy Manners
  21. Princess Difficult – Dusk
  22. Reem Kelani – As Nazarene women crossed the plain
  23. Reem Kelani – Galilean Lullaby
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-11-01

Previous post

Graveyard Ghoul: 2023-11-01

Current track

Title

Artist