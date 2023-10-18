The Algae Rhythm: 2023-10-18

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Sweeney – Stolen Bones
- Laurie Anderson – Big Science
- It’s A Hoax – Rub Your Wounds
- Cyanide Thornton – Weight
- Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo – Creators of Rain
- Hantu – Catatonic Scale
- Allara – Wala is Life
- Mira Calix – Sparrow
- Efdemin – Some Kind of Up and Down Yes
- Anadol – Tahta Sucuk
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
- Pelada – A Mí Me Juzgan Por Ser Mujer
- Portico Quartet – Monsoon: Top to Bottom
- The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
- Okay Kaya – Ascend and Try Again
- Kate Bush – Watching You Without Me
- Saâda Bonaire – Joanna
- Reem Kelani – The Cameleer tormented my heart
- Reem Kelani – Mawwaal (Variations on Loss)
- Alabaster DePlume – Whisky Story Time
- The Walker Brothers – The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
