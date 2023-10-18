The Algae Rhythm: 2023-10-18

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Sweeney – Stolen Bones
  3. Laurie Anderson – Big Science
  4. It’s A Hoax – Rub Your Wounds
  5. Cyanide Thornton – Weight
  6. Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo – Creators of Rain
  7. Hantu – Catatonic Scale
  8. Allara – Wala is Life
  9. Mira Calix – Sparrow
  10. Efdemin – Some Kind of Up and Down Yes
  11. Anadol – Tahta Sucuk
  12. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  13. The Birthday Party – Nick the Stripper
  14. Pelada – A Mí Me Juzgan Por Ser Mujer
  15. Portico Quartet – Monsoon: Top to Bottom
  16. The Triffids – Raining Pleasure
  17. Okay Kaya – Ascend and Try Again
  18. Kate Bush – Watching You Without Me
  19. Saâda Bonaire – Joanna
  20. Reem Kelani – The Cameleer tormented my heart
  21. Reem Kelani – Mawwaal (Variations on Loss)
  22. Alabaster DePlume – Whisky Story Time
  23. The Walker Brothers – The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
