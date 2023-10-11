The Algae Rhythm: 2023-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. The Dandy Warhols – Neitzsche
  3. Nils Frahm – Human Range
  4. Niklas Paschburg – Ulenflucht
  5. Robbie Williams – Feel
  6. Mat Morison – Skull Cloud Hammer
  7. Ought – Today, More Than Any Other Day
  8. Idly By – Have A Nice Time (Live)
  9. Blonde Redhead – For the Damaged Coda
  10. Ella Ion – Red
  11. Margie Jean Lewis – Bonus Round
  12. Elena Dakota – Dog Horse
  13. Mindy Meng Wang, Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower
  14. Sudan Archives – Come Meh Way
  15. SPELLING – Hard To Please
  16. Suzanne Kraft – Horoscope
  17. Gold Panda – You
  18. Tkay Maidza – 24k
  19. Otha – Tired and Sick
  20. Torren Foot, Azealia Banks – New Bottega
  21. Slamagotchi – Reminisce (Love)
  22. Slamagotchi – Preset
  23. Slamagotchi – Luka
  24. Lauren Abineri – Dancer
