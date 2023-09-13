The Algae Rhythm: 2023-09-13

Written by on September 13, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa – Sebastiana
  3. Dorothy Ashby – Joyful Grass and Grape
  4. Kikagaku Moyo – Nazo Nazo
  5. Bruno Pernadas – Ahhhhh
  6. faUSt – Gammes
  7. Slowmango – Ginger
  8. Squarepusher – Gong Acid
  9. rei harakami – lust
  10. Hiroshi Yoshimura – Dance PM
  11. Tirzah – their Love
  12. Tirzah – No Limit
  13. Lifetones – Good Side
  14. Africa Express – Johannesburg (feat. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot)
  15. Vv Pete – Frauds (Mall Grab Remix)
  16. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  17. Dog Faced Hermans – Love Split With Blood
  18. basty h – durstig
  19. NOCON – AGAG
  20. Green Tea Peng – Mr. Sun (Miss Da Sun)
  21. Erin Buku – The Way
  22. Nubya Garcia – Together Is A Beautiful Place To Be
  23. Alex G – S.D.O.S.
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-09-13

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-09-13

Current track

Title

Artist