The Algae Rhythm: 2023-09-13

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa – Sebastiana
- Dorothy Ashby – Joyful Grass and Grape
- Kikagaku Moyo – Nazo Nazo
- Bruno Pernadas – Ahhhhh
- faUSt – Gammes
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Squarepusher – Gong Acid
- rei harakami – lust
- Hiroshi Yoshimura – Dance PM
- Tirzah – their Love
- Tirzah – No Limit
- Lifetones – Good Side
- Africa Express – Johannesburg (feat. Gruff Rhys, Morena Leraba, Radio 123, Sibot)
- Vv Pete – Frauds (Mall Grab Remix)
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- Dog Faced Hermans – Love Split With Blood
- basty h – durstig
- NOCON – AGAG
- Green Tea Peng – Mr. Sun (Miss Da Sun)
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Nubya Garcia – Together Is A Beautiful Place To Be
- Alex G – S.D.O.S.
Reader's opinions