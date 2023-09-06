The Algae Rhythm: 2023-09-06

September 6, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. St Vincent and David Byrne – Who
  3. Sia – Drink to Get Drunk
  4. The Necks – Sex
  5. Dean Forever – Right to Try
  6. Stars of the Lid – The Atomium Part One
  7. Gurrumul – Djolin in D Major
  8. Djrum – Unblocked
  9. Lisa Ullen, Elsa Bergman, Anna Lund – Come Together
  10. Talk Talk – Chameleon Day
  11. Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
  12. Marta, Tricky – Today
  13. Nia Archives – Luv Like
  14. Frank Ocean, Burna – Swim Good (Burna Bootleg)
  15. Falle Nioke, & Ghost Culture – Leywole
  16. Equiknoxx – Kareece Put Some Thread In A Zip Lock
  17. Wu-Lu – South (ft. Lex Amor)
  18. Orlando furious – Sedyouse
  19. PC World – Order
  20. The Scientists – Swampland
  21. Stereolab – Jenny Ondioline
  22. Wake in Fright – No Hawkers
  23. Beat Happening – Godsend
