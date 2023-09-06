The Algae Rhythm: 2023-09-06

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- St Vincent and David Byrne – Who
- Sia – Drink to Get Drunk
- The Necks – Sex
- Dean Forever – Right to Try
- Stars of the Lid – The Atomium Part One
- Gurrumul – Djolin in D Major
- Djrum – Unblocked
- Lisa Ullen, Elsa Bergman, Anna Lund – Come Together
- Talk Talk – Chameleon Day
- Karen Marks – Cold Cafe
- Marta, Tricky – Today
- Nia Archives – Luv Like
- Frank Ocean, Burna – Swim Good (Burna Bootleg)
- Falle Nioke, & Ghost Culture – Leywole
- Equiknoxx – Kareece Put Some Thread In A Zip Lock
- Wu-Lu – South (ft. Lex Amor)
- Orlando furious – Sedyouse
- PC World – Order
- The Scientists – Swampland
- Stereolab – Jenny Ondioline
- Wake in Fright – No Hawkers
- Beat Happening – Godsend
Reader's opinions