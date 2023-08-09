The Algae Rhythm: 2023-08-09

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Black Rock Band – Skin Name
- Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
- Tropical Fuck Storm – Braindrops
- The Slits – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
- Rama Rama – Crocodile Eater
- Patti Smith – Redondo Beach
- Rose McDowall – Cut With a Cake Knife
- The Knife – Manhood
- Working Men’s Club – The Last One
- audiobooks – Dance your Life Away
- Elecktroids – Perpetual Motion
- Aloka – B4-XL
- Overmono – Is U
- BAMBII – ONE TOUCH
- Ahm – Fighting
- Hextape – Etude for Sword
- Kangding Ray – Mai
- Nourished By Time – The Fields
- Dry Cleaning – Anna Calls From the Arctic
- Naomi Keyte – hard to make plans
- Mindy Meng Wang, Brian Ritchie – Frosty Mountain
- The Clientele – Losing Haringey
- Bjork – All Is Full Of Love
