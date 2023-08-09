The Algae Rhythm: 2023-08-09

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Black Rock Band – Skin Name
  3. Ripple Effect Band – Diyama
  4. Tropical Fuck Storm – Braindrops
  5. The Slits – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
  6. Rama Rama – Crocodile Eater
  7. Patti Smith – Redondo Beach
  8. Rose McDowall – Cut With a Cake Knife
  9. The Knife – Manhood
  10. Working Men’s Club – The Last One
  11. audiobooks – Dance your Life Away
  12. Elecktroids – Perpetual Motion
  13. Aloka – B4-XL
  14. Overmono – Is U
  15. BAMBII – ONE TOUCH
  16. Ahm – Fighting
  17. Hextape – Etude for Sword
  18. Kangding Ray – Mai
  19. Nourished By Time – The Fields
  20. Dry Cleaning – Anna Calls From the Arctic
  21. Naomi Keyte – hard to make plans
  22. Mindy Meng Wang, Brian Ritchie – Frosty Mountain
  23. The Clientele – Losing Haringey
  24. Bjork – All Is Full Of Love
