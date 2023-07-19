The Algae Rhythm: 2023-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. V – Best Life
  3. The Knife – GIrl’s Night Out
  4. Simona Castricum – Grateful for the Heartache
  5. Meat Market – Pureform
  6. Powerplant – Beautiful Boy
  7. Too Birds – Monstera Heaven
  8. Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
  9. Freon Holderlin – Confessions of an Armchair Anarchist
  10. Kode9 – Angle of Re-Entry
  11. Plaid – Squance
  12. Holly Childs & Gediminas Zygus – Fractal Pacified
  13. Henry Greenleaf – Tare
  14. SHOUSE – Whisper ft. Habits (friendships remix)
  15. Divide and Dissolve – Indignation
  16. The Comet is Coming – Final Eclipse
  17. DJ Diaki – But Show DD 1 Mix
  18. Moor Jewellery – True Opera
  19. The Flex – Beechwood Terrace
  20. Rebel Glit – Small Climate Crisis
  21. Bract X BAYANG (Tha Bushranger) – Babylon (ft. Sevy)
  22. Otim Alpha – Bilaber
  23. Mabe Fratti – El Sol Sigue Ahi (El Sol Brillo – No Tenia Alternativa)
  24. seagull – laying out the path
  25. Bjork – The Anchor Song
  26. Oneohtrix Point Never – Chrome Country
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-07-19

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-07-19

Current track

Title

Artist