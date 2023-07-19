The Algae Rhythm: 2023-07-19

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- V – Best Life
- The Knife – GIrl’s Night Out
- Simona Castricum – Grateful for the Heartache
- Meat Market – Pureform
- Powerplant – Beautiful Boy
- Too Birds – Monstera Heaven
- Cult Nonsense – In The Yeah
- Freon Holderlin – Confessions of an Armchair Anarchist
- Kode9 – Angle of Re-Entry
- Plaid – Squance
- Holly Childs & Gediminas Zygus – Fractal Pacified
- Henry Greenleaf – Tare
- SHOUSE – Whisper ft. Habits (friendships remix)
- Divide and Dissolve – Indignation
- The Comet is Coming – Final Eclipse
- DJ Diaki – But Show DD 1 Mix
- Moor Jewellery – True Opera
- The Flex – Beechwood Terrace
- Rebel Glit – Small Climate Crisis
- Bract X BAYANG (Tha Bushranger) – Babylon (ft. Sevy)
- Otim Alpha – Bilaber
- Mabe Fratti – El Sol Sigue Ahi (El Sol Brillo – No Tenia Alternativa)
- seagull – laying out the path
- Bjork – The Anchor Song
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Chrome Country
