The Algae Rhythm: 2023-07-12

Written by on July 12, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Talk Talk – TAPHEAD
  3. Workhorse – Desert
  4. Robbie Basho – Eagle Sails The Blue Diamond Waters
  5. Lonnie Liston Smith & The Cosmic Echoes – Colors of the Rainbow
  6. Dorothy Ashby – Action Line
  7. Marcus Whale – Cowboy Song
  8. Kelsey Lu – Dreams
  9. Naomi Keyte – Somebody Else’s House
  10. Collarbones – Vortex
  11. Oneohtrix Point Never – Sleep Dealer
  12. Oneohtrix Point Never – He She
  13. Leo PaLayeng – LABAL WAI KONGO
  14. Claz – Can’t Go Back
  15. Duskus – Let Go
  16. BbyMutha – Demonology
  17. Standing On The Corner – Bns
  18. Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka – Geor Lu
  19. Sainkho Namtchylak – Midnight Blue
  20. Sweeney – It’s Behind You
  21. Tralala Blip – Castle Of Golden Sound
  22. little-scale – Meow / Everything Momentary
  23. Margie Jean Lewis – You Are
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-07-12

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-11

Current track

Title

Artist