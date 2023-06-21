The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-21

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Batrider – Sweaty McGee
- Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – I’m God I’m Fate
- Broadcast – Colour Me In
- Keeskea – Bare
- Workhorse – The Birds
- Dirty Projectors, Bjork – All We Are
- Jenny Hval – High Alice
- Autechre – Lost
- OTTO – Chlorine
- Daphni – Amber
- I-F – Space Invaders are Smoking Grass
- Dopplereffekt – Scientist
- D’Cruze – Bittersweet
- Riffz – Comin 2 Ruff
- Halogenix – Techy (ft. Chimpo)
- Hextape – Loc’d Out
- Female Wizard – Pure Immanence
- Female Wizard – door of the cosmos
- Night Rites – Regular Dope
- Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
- Batrider – Jan Power
- Burial – In McDonalds
Reader's opinions