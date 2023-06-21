The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-21

Written by on June 21, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Batrider – Sweaty McGee
  3. Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
  4. Sarah Mary Chadwick – I’m God I’m Fate
  5. Broadcast – Colour Me In
  6. Keeskea – Bare
  7. Workhorse – The Birds
  8. Dirty Projectors, Bjork – All We Are
  9. Jenny Hval – High Alice
  10. Autechre – Lost
  11. OTTO – Chlorine
  12. Daphni – Amber
  13. I-F – Space Invaders are Smoking Grass
  14. Dopplereffekt – Scientist
  15. D’Cruze – Bittersweet
  16. Riffz – Comin 2 Ruff
  17. Halogenix – Techy (ft. Chimpo)
  18. Hextape – Loc’d Out
  19. Female Wizard – Pure Immanence
  20. Female Wizard – door of the cosmos
  21. Night Rites – Regular Dope
  22. Rule of Thirds – Mother/Master
  23. Batrider – Jan Power
  24. Burial – In McDonalds
Brunchtime: 2023-06-21

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-20

