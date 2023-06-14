The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-14

Written by on June 14, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. Alain Bellache – Sun Blues
  3. Bark Psychosis – Rose
  4. Broadcast – Accidentals
  5. Sam Gendel & Sam Wilkes – BOA
  6. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  7. Anna Butterss – Number One
  8. Mary Lattimore – Pine Trees
  9. Joanna Newsom – Leaving The City
  10. Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn – Sometimes (Instrumental)
  11. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Brokenfolks
  12. John Martyn – Glory Box
  13. Antipodean Itinerary – Dancing At The Mouth
  14. E L S I A N E – Hybrid
  16. Patti Smith Group – Wave
  17. Elena Dakota – Coffee
  18. MAD HEllEN – im mad as hell and im not gonna take it
  19. Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
  20. The 745 – Goth Lock
  21. Bela Bartok, Andrew Rangell – Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: III. Pe-loc – Andante
  22. Bela Bartok, Valeria Szervanszky – For Children, Sz. 42: Vol. 1, No. 10 Children’s Dance
  23. Susumu Yokota – long long silk bridge
  24. Les Sins – Bellow
  25. Caterina Barbieri – Arrows of Time
