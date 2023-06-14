The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-14

- Count Citrus – Rain Maker
- Alain Bellache – Sun Blues
- Bark Psychosis – Rose
- Broadcast – Accidentals
- Sam Gendel & Sam Wilkes – BOA
- Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
- Anna Butterss – Number One
- Mary Lattimore – Pine Trees
- Joanna Newsom – Leaving The City
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn – Sometimes (Instrumental)
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Brokenfolks
- John Martyn – Glory Box
- Antipodean Itinerary – Dancing At The Mouth
- E L S I A N E – Hybrid
- Patti Smith Group – Wave
- Elena Dakota – Coffee
- MAD HEllEN – im mad as hell and im not gonna take it
- Wireheads – Indian Pacific Express
- The 745 – Goth Lock
- Bela Bartok, Andrew Rangell – Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56: III. Pe-loc – Andante
- Bela Bartok, Valeria Szervanszky – For Children, Sz. 42: Vol. 1, No. 10 Children’s Dance
- Susumu Yokota – long long silk bridge
- Les Sins – Bellow
- Caterina Barbieri – Arrows of Time
Reader's opinions