The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-07

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Hack-Poets Guild – The Devil’s Cruelty
- Diane Cluck – Monte Carlo
- Lesley Mok – its furious place
- Hantu – New Memory
- HCAE – Hakea
- Rebecca Bracewell – Aster and I
- Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
- Essential Logic – Born in Flames
- This Heat – Cenotaph
- Pigeon – Backslider
- Wake in Fright – Tongue Tied People
- Tapan Meets Generation Taragalte – Jbit Aala Khiam
- Wata Igarashi – Subterranean Life
- Little Cloud – The Mandela Effect
- Underground Resistance – The Final Frontier (Nomadico Remix)
- NKISI – are you free?
- Dis FIg – I Am The Tree
- The Bug, Dis Fig – No Return
- Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
- Alice Coltrane – Blue Nile
Reader's opinions