The Algae Rhythm: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Hack-Poets Guild – The Devil’s Cruelty
  3. Diane Cluck – Monte Carlo
  4. Lesley Mok – its furious place
  5. Hantu – New Memory
  6. HCAE – Hakea
  7. Rebecca Bracewell – Aster and I
  8. Skip James – Devil Got My Woman
  9. Essential Logic – Born in Flames
  10. This Heat – Cenotaph
  11. Pigeon – Backslider
  12. Wake in Fright – Tongue Tied People
  13. Tapan Meets Generation Taragalte – Jbit Aala Khiam
  14. Wata Igarashi – Subterranean Life
  15. Little Cloud – The Mandela Effect
  16. Underground Resistance – The Final Frontier (Nomadico Remix)
  17. NKISI – are you free?
  18. Dis FIg – I Am The Tree
  19. The Bug, Dis Fig – No Return
  20. Anna B Savage – in|FLUX
  21. Alice Coltrane – Blue Nile
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-06-07

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-06

Current track

Title

Artist