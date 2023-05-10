The Algae Rhythm: 2023-05-10

Written by on May 10, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. War Room – The Trouble with Me
  3. Deep Red – Moonlight Knight (Dub Version)
  4. Multiple Man – Body Double
  5. The Fall – Paint Work
  6. HTRK – Sunlight Feels Like Bee Stings
  7. Neil Taylor – Finnegan’s Wake excerpt
  8. Khotin – Dwellbery
  9. Mira Calix – Distracted2
  10. Mira Calix – there is always a girl with a secret
  11. Anne Laplantine – December
  12. Dr Rockit – Lullaby for William
  13. Galaxy 2 Galaxy – Jupiter Jazz
  14. Angel-Ho – Business
  15. Equiknoxx – Kareece Put Some Thread in a Zip Lock
  16. Amaru Tribe, Galambo – Cumbia Oceanica Remix
  17. The Herbaliser – The Blend (ft. What What aka Jean Grae)
  18. All the Weathers – Roadkill
  19. Rebel Glit – Small Climate Crisis
  20. The Condos – Night Watch
  21. Dry Cleaning – Bug Eggs
  22. Arthur Russell – Corn
  23. Lonelyspeck – All Of My Skin On The Air
  24. Holly Herndon – Last Gasp
  25. GIRL – Lifting Belly
Previous post

AdLib: 2023-05-10

