The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-26

  1. Count CItrus – Rainmaker Pt. 2
  2. Spike Fuck – Tomorrow We Get Healthy
  3. Ezulai – Bullet Hole Dancing
  4. Creeping Flesh – Vile Extortionist
  5. The Slits – Earthbeat
  6. Digable Planets – 9th Wonder (Blackitolism)
  7. Female Wizard – Coffee
  8. California Girls – Small Birds
  9. Dali Muru & The Polyphonic Swarm – Bath Philosophers
  10. NEU – Lila Engel
  11. Belgrado – Wiatr
  12. Stereolab & Brigitte Fontaine – Calimero
  13. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Les Chats du Cafe des Artistes
  14. X-Ray Spex – Iamaposeur
  15. Punko – Undivided
  16. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  17. CAN – Moonshake
  18. The Ghan – Drainage
  19. T.Morimoto – Take A Walk
  20. Makeda – Imperial Tailwind
  21. Bridget Chappell – Birrarung Marr
  22. Dali Muru & The Polyphonic Swarm – Path to Healing
  23. Burial – Rodent (Kode9 Remix)
