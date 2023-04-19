The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-19

Written by on April 19, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Elena Dakota – Women In The Air
  3. Adrianne Lenker – Symbol
  4. Joni Mitchell – Coyote
  5. honeybeam – Technically
  6. Māpura Music – Rainbow
  7. Māpura Music – Thimble.
  8. Māpura Music – Again.
  9. Pumice – Eat Ate Tea
  10. Troth – A1: Phare
  11. Kelly Lee Owens – Rituals
  12. Florigenix – Forest Guides and Deity Statues
  13. Peter Cat Recording Co – Hail Piano
  14. Mac DeMarco – Vancouver 3
  15. James K, Yves Tumor – Open
  16. Quirkestra – Sticky Mud Part 2
  17. Quirkestra – Hey Hey Heys
  18. Jorge Ben Jor – Cinco MInutos (5 MInutes)
  19. Southpaw – Planet Communications
  20. Jade Kenji – Press Play (featuring Charles Sundborn) (Produced by Kase Avila and Gary Dryza)
  21. Tyler, The Creator – SORRY NOT SORRY
  22. Jonwayne, Zeroh – Afraid of Us
  23. Elkka – I Just Want To Love You
  24. Quro – The Paper Cut
  25. Pan Amsterdam – Landlord Elijah
  26. Deem Spencer – how beautiful
  27. DARGZ, Moses Boyd – Lou’s Tune
  28. James Holden – In The End You’ll Know
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-04-19

Previous post

PACKERS SERIES vol. 1

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist