The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2023

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Maria Moles – II
  3. Waari – Tremble
  4. Howie Lee – Birdy Island
  5. Rainbow Chan – Ylang Ylang
  6. Body Maintenance – AFS
  7. Party Dozen – Auto Loser
  8. Miss Kittin and The Hacker – Stock Exchange
  9. Bayang the Bushranger, Kuya Neill – NGL
  10. Dera Meelan & Deadforest – Fire Sale
  11. DJ Food – Dark Lady (Skint Remix)
  12. Crisp – The Right Time
  13. Fontaines D.C. – Big
  14. DJ pgz feat. Teether – Hypnotic Suburbs 1 & 2
  15. Elena Dakota – Lady Godiva (There is no Gun)
  16. The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
  17. Current 93 – All The Pretty Little Horsies
  18. Dania – Whale Song
  19. Radiohead – Pyramid Song
  20. Shirley Collins – Death and the Lady
  21. Fairport Convention – A Sailor’s Life
  22. This Heat – Health and Efficiency
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Brunchtime: 2023-04-12

Previous post

AdLib: 2023-04-12

Current track

Title

Artist