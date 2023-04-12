The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-12

- Count Citrus – Rainmaker
- Maria Moles – II
- Waari – Tremble
- Howie Lee – Birdy Island
- Rainbow Chan – Ylang Ylang
- Body Maintenance – AFS
- Party Dozen – Auto Loser
- Miss Kittin and The Hacker – Stock Exchange
- Bayang the Bushranger, Kuya Neill – NGL
- Dera Meelan & Deadforest – Fire Sale
- DJ Food – Dark Lady (Skint Remix)
- Crisp – The Right Time
- Fontaines D.C. – Big
- DJ pgz feat. Teether – Hypnotic Suburbs 1 & 2
- Elena Dakota – Lady Godiva (There is no Gun)
- The Aerial Maps – On The Punt
- Current 93 – All The Pretty Little Horsies
- Dania – Whale Song
- Radiohead – Pyramid Song
- Shirley Collins – Death and the Lady
- Fairport Convention – A Sailor’s Life
- This Heat – Health and Efficiency
