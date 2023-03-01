The Algae Rhythm: 2023-03-01

  1. Count Citrus – Rainmaker
  2. Quro – hunter gatherer
  3. Finger Lickin Good – As The Record Turns (Take Me Out With The Fader)
  4. Fuglemen – Resuscitate
  5. Quro – Falling Love Again ft. BVA
  6. Mostyn & Quro – Goodnight Mr. Howard
  7. Hilltop Hoods – Mankind Must Suffa
  8. Hilltop Hoods – Left Foot, Right Foot
  9. Groove Terminator – This Is Not A Love Song
  10. Agent 86 – MH “BD” (DJ Agent 86 Edit)
  11. Upshot – $
  12. Quro – 2 Feet 2
  13. Reference Point – Adelaide
  14. Quro – Selling Dodgy Theories
  15. Resin Dogs – Daily Trouble
  16. Quro – A Permanent Thing ft. The Boy of Many Colors & BVA
  17. The Boy of Many Colors – Good Mourning
  18. Quro – Breaking Things Perse
