The Algae Rhythm: 2022-12-21

December 21, 2022

  1. Count Citrus – Rain Maker
  2. Gilberto Gil – The Three Mushrooms
  3. Lorraine James – Building Something Beautiful For Me (Holy Presence of Joan d’Arc)
  4. Laurel Halo – Chance Of Rain
  5. Millenium Cowboy – We 3 Kings
  6. Lauren Abineri – Home For Xmas
  7. Ryoji Ikeda – ultratronics 13
  8. Teebs – Atoms Song (feat. Thomas Stankiewicz)
  9. Moon Sign Gemini – Colonades
  10. Sega Bodega – Only Seeing God When I Come
  11. Julee Cruise – Falling
  12. Workhorse – Darkness
  13. honeybeam – Belong
  14. Nonnie – My Geometry
  15. Wire – Two People In A Room
  16. BUZZ KILL – Rise From Your Grave
  17. June Jones – Hoodie Girl
  18. NOCON – Back Of The Truck
  19. Theodore Moon – Saturnalia
  20. Claz – Souled Out ft. Mog.Y
  21. Nooky – Run Dingo
  22. Katie Aspel – Still Here ft. BLKMPIRE
  23. Elena Dakota – Have Yourself A Very Merry Xmas
  24. Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
  25. Andrew Bird – Greenwine
  26. Marina Herlop – miu (Choir Version)
  27. PUNKO – Mum’s Ringtone
  28. Dali Muru & The Polyphonic Swarm – Danube Dwellers
