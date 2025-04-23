The After Party: 2025-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2025

  1. OIL! – OIL!
  2. Sebadoh – Everybody’s been burned
  3. Hit The Jackpot – Thursday
  4. Loop – Black Sun
  5. Pigasus – Hey Fucker
  6. Firehose – The Candle and The Flame
  7. Veronica Falls – The Box
  8. Stereolab – Les yper-sound
  9. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  10. All the Weathers – roadkill
  11. Bruce Springsteen – Racing in the Streets
  12. Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
  13. Violent Femmes – Never Tell
  14. Heaven 17 – Penthouse and pavement
  15. Ekranoplans – Big Five
  16. Pop-O-Pies – Truckin’ – The slow version
  17. Prince Jammy & the Aggrovators – Wreak up a version
  18. Fair Maiden – Coal
  19. Firehose – Choose Any Memory
