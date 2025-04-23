The After Party: 2025-04-23

- OIL! – OIL!
- Sebadoh – Everybody’s been burned
- Hit The Jackpot – Thursday
- Loop – Black Sun
- Pigasus – Hey Fucker
- Firehose – The Candle and The Flame
- Veronica Falls – The Box
- Stereolab – Les yper-sound
- The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
- All the Weathers – roadkill
- Bruce Springsteen – Racing in the Streets
- Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
- Violent Femmes – Never Tell
- Heaven 17 – Penthouse and pavement
- Ekranoplans – Big Five
- Pop-O-Pies – Truckin’ – The slow version
- Prince Jammy & the Aggrovators – Wreak up a version
- Fair Maiden – Coal
- Firehose – Choose Any Memory
