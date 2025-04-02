The After Party: 2025-04-02

- The Smashing Pumpkins – Farewell and Goodnight
- The Yearlings – No More Goodbyes
- Nancy Bates – Time For Goodbye
- Bob Dylan – If You See Her, Say Hello
- Elliott Smith – A Fond Farewell
- The Dandy Warhols – Country Leaver
- Bearded Gypsy Band – Leaving Town
- Happy Ghosts – Goodbye Goodbye
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Explosions In The Sky – So Long, Lonesome
- Inkswel – Say Goodbye feat. Phat Kat & Jitwam (Original Mix)
- Straightjacket Fits – So Long Marianne
- Roky Erickson with Okkervil River – Goodbye Sweet Dreams
- Ride Into The Sun – Goodbye
- Tom Waits – So Long I’ll See Ya
- Faithless – Don’t Leave
- Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
- Led Zeppelin – Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
- The Fiddle Chicks – Farewell Nancy
- Fred Neil – A Little Bit Of Rain
- Elmore James – Goodbye, Baby
- Swamp Dog – She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye
- Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
- PJ Harvey – Big Exit
- Sarah Blasko – Bye Bye Pride
- Redgum – So Goodbye
- Mary Hopkin – Goodbye
- Ben Folds Five – Steven’s Last Night in Town
- The 13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Hard-Ons – Goodbye
