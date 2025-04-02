The After Party: 2025-04-02

April 2, 2025

  1. The Smashing Pumpkins – Farewell and Goodnight
  2. The Yearlings – No More Goodbyes
  3. Nancy Bates – Time For Goodbye
  4. Bob Dylan – If You See Her, Say Hello
  5. Elliott Smith – A Fond Farewell
  6. The Dandy Warhols – Country Leaver
  7. Bearded Gypsy Band – Leaving Town
  8. Happy Ghosts – Goodbye Goodbye
  9. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  10. Explosions In The Sky – So Long, Lonesome
  11. Inkswel – Say Goodbye feat. Phat Kat & Jitwam (Original Mix)
  12. Straightjacket Fits – So Long Marianne
  13. Roky Erickson with Okkervil River – Goodbye Sweet Dreams
  14. Ride Into The Sun – Goodbye
  15. Tom Waits – So Long I’ll See Ya
  16. Faithless – Don’t Leave
  17. Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
  18. Led Zeppelin – Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
  19. The Fiddle Chicks – Farewell Nancy
  20. Fred Neil – A Little Bit Of Rain
  21. Elmore James – Goodbye, Baby
  22. Swamp Dog – She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye
  23. Emily Wurramara – Boom Biddy Bye
  24. PJ Harvey – Big Exit
  25. Sarah Blasko – Bye Bye Pride
  26. Redgum – So Goodbye
  27. Mary Hopkin – Goodbye
  28. Ben Folds Five – Steven’s Last Night in Town
  29. The 13th Floor Elevators – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  30. Hard-Ons – Goodbye
