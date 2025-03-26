The After Party: 2025-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2025

  1. Prince – Sign ‘O’ the Times
  2. Peter Gabriel – Signal To Noise
  3. The Hummingbirds – Let Your Freak Flag Fly
  4. Wreckless Eric – Semaphore Signals
  5. Thee Mighty Caesars – Signals Of Love
  6. TISM – Greg! The Stop Sign!!
  7. PHARAOHS – Smoke Signals
  8. Wire – Pink Flag
  9. Divine Fits – Flaggin A Ride
  10. Green Circles – Semaphore Girl
  11. Five Man Electrical Band – Signs
  12. Future Of The Left – My Gymnastic Past C
  13. Colourblind – Semaphore
  14. Majestic Horses – Signal
  15. Talking Heads – Warning Sign
  16. Kasey Chambers – Sign on the Door
  17. The Go-Betweens – Love is a SIgn
  18. Lily and the Drum – Every Passing Sign
  19. Eilen Jewell – Warning Signs
  20. Billy Bragg – The Red Flag
  21. Queen – Flick of the Wrist
  22. Primitive Motion – Feed The Signals
  23. Coldcut – Sign
  24. The Housemartins – Flag Day (Single Version)
  25. Primitive Calculators – Signals
  26. Xavier Rudd & The United Nations – Flag
  27. Ash Grunwald – Skywriter
  28. Smoke No Fire – Back And Forth
  29. The Legendary Pink Dots – Waving at the Aeroplanes
  30. SLAYERORGANA – Just Smile And Wave
  31. Sea Scouts – Beacon Of Hope
