The After Party: 2025-03-26

- Prince – Sign ‘O’ the Times
- Peter Gabriel – Signal To Noise
- The Hummingbirds – Let Your Freak Flag Fly
- Wreckless Eric – Semaphore Signals
- Thee Mighty Caesars – Signals Of Love
- TISM – Greg! The Stop Sign!!
- PHARAOHS – Smoke Signals
- Wire – Pink Flag
- Divine Fits – Flaggin A Ride
- Green Circles – Semaphore Girl
- Five Man Electrical Band – Signs
- Future Of The Left – My Gymnastic Past C
- Colourblind – Semaphore
- Majestic Horses – Signal
- Talking Heads – Warning Sign
- Kasey Chambers – Sign on the Door
- The Go-Betweens – Love is a SIgn
- Lily and the Drum – Every Passing Sign
- Eilen Jewell – Warning Signs
- Billy Bragg – The Red Flag
- Queen – Flick of the Wrist
- Primitive Motion – Feed The Signals
- Coldcut – Sign
- The Housemartins – Flag Day (Single Version)
- Primitive Calculators – Signals
- Xavier Rudd & The United Nations – Flag
- Ash Grunwald – Skywriter
- Smoke No Fire – Back And Forth
- The Legendary Pink Dots – Waving at the Aeroplanes
- SLAYERORGANA – Just Smile And Wave
- Sea Scouts – Beacon Of Hope
