The After Party: 2025-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2025

  1. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  2. Talking Heads – The Lady Don’t Mind
  3. Bad//Dreems – Morning Rain
  4. The Dream Syndicate – Tell Me When It’s Over
  5. Dead Moon – A Miss Of You
  6. Sonic Youth – Incinerate
  7. Vetiver – Strictly Rule
  8. The Liminanas – I’m Dead
  9. Allah-Las – Long Journey
  10. Los Palms – Cadillac
  11. Glenn Skuthorpe – Mojo Friend
  12. Mia Dyson – When The Moment Comes
  13. The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and Dead
  14. The Munch – Puddle
  15. The Streamliners – Substation Blues
  16. Goat – Dollar Bill
  17. Ruby Hunter – Take It Easy
  18. Cool Ghouls – Gord’s Horse
  19. Pavement – Father to a Sister of Thought
  20. The Mushniks – No Motherfucker’s Gonna Hold Your Hand
  21. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  22. The Moles – What’s the New Mary Jane
  23. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Since I Slept With You, Everybody Wants To Sleep With Me
  24. The Langley Schools Music Project – Space Oddity
  25. Halftime Oranges – Silver Sonata
  26. Big League – Tea and Sandwich Committee
  27. Lunar Tide – Prada Surf
  28. The Double Happiness – No Place Like Nundah
  29. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Keep Working At Your Job
