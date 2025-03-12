The After Party: 2025-03-12

March 12, 2025

  1. Amanaska – Border Crossing
  2. King Krule – Borderline
  3. Jodi Martin – Bordertown
  4. Sally Seltman – On the Borderline
  5. Backsliders – Flanelette Border (wretch revisited)
  6. Blood Plastic – Crossing
  7. Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Border Song (Holy Moses)
  8. Bird Lantern – Edge of Town
  9. La Bastard – Borderlands
  10. The Beat Taboo – South of the Border
  11. Debbie Bond – Blues Without Borders
  12. City Calm Down – Border On Control
  13. The Aerial Maps – The Border Towns
  14. Richard & Linda Thompson – When I Get To The Border
  15. Majak Door – Borderline
  16. The Hard Quartet – North of the Border
  17. Courtney Marie Andrews – Border
  18. Anthony Atkinson & The Running Mates – Some Border Town
  19. Stella One Eleven – Border
  20. Frank Sinatra – South of the Border
  21. Hank Williams – Tennessee Border
  22. Swell Maps – Border Country
  23. Asexuals – Borderline
  24. Midnight Oil – Back on the Borderline
  25. Langhorns – Checkpoint Charlie
  26. Saint Etienne – Over The Border
  27. Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
  28. Isolated Gate – Over the Border
  29. Emily Wurramara – Passport
  30. Birdman Rally – The Luxury Of Being Able to Travel Without Interrogation
