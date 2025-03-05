The After Party: 2025-03-05

  1. Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
  2. Big Room – The Unexplained
  3. Periscope – Nomad
  4. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  5. Les Big Byrd – Indus Waves
  6. A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
  7. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Spinhead
  8. War – Low Rider
  9. Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
  10. Twine – My God
  11. Ephemerons – Astral Drone
  12. Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – My Only Regret (I Opened My Mouth)
  13. The Dandy Buzzkills – The Dark
  14. Day For Caroline – When The Day Breaks
  15. Swapmeet – Lights in the Field
  16. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  17. Spectrum – Launching Place Part One
  18. Martin Frawley – End Of The Bar
  19. Adalita – Warm Like You
  20. Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
  21. The Whitest Boy Alive – Burning
  22. David Lynch – Football Game
  23. MX-80 Sound – O-Type
  24. The Necks – Rum Jungle
