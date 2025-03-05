The After Party: 2025-03-05

- Verzanski – Hands to the Ceiling
- Big Room – The Unexplained
- Periscope – Nomad
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Les Big Byrd – Indus Waves
- A Certain Ratio – Sesamo Apriti – Corco Vada
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Spinhead
- War – Low Rider
- Brave Mistakes – Aching Enough
- Twine – My God
- Ephemerons – Astral Drone
- Dave Graney and The Coral Snakes – My Only Regret (I Opened My Mouth)
- The Dandy Buzzkills – The Dark
- Day For Caroline – When The Day Breaks
- Swapmeet – Lights in the Field
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Spectrum – Launching Place Part One
- Martin Frawley – End Of The Bar
- Adalita – Warm Like You
- Alien Nosejob – Split Personality
- The Whitest Boy Alive – Burning
- David Lynch – Football Game
- MX-80 Sound – O-Type
- The Necks – Rum Jungle
