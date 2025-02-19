The After Party: 2025-02-19

- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- War Room – twothousandandtwo
- Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
- Holy Wave – Psychological Thriller
- shame – Concrete
- The Beets – You Don’t Want Kids to be Dead
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Quebec Echo – Candidates
- Talking Heads – And She Was
- The Strokes – The Modern Age
- Fumaca Preta – Toda Pessoa
- Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
- Folly Group – Fashionista
- Sweeney – Better Man
- Delicate Steve – Cowboy Stories
- The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
- Sven Wunder – Chamomile
- The Lazy Eyes – Where’s My Brain???
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
- Chastity Belt – Drone
- Hole – Violet
- Kenny Knight – Baby’s Back
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Maggot
- Halftime Oranges – Tempting
- elph & Swan Reach – Talking Loud
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Soccer96 & Alabaster DePlume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
- Os Mutantes – Ando Meio Deslingado
- Adwaith – Gofwyn
- The Magnetic Fields – I dont want to get over you
- The Clean – Franz Kafka at the Zoo
- Sara Miyamoto – Peck and Plunk
Reader's opinions