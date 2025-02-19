The After Party: 2025-02-19

February 19, 2025

  1. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  2. War Room – twothousandandtwo
  3. Sons of Zoku – Moonlight
  4. Holy Wave – Psychological Thriller
  5. shame – Concrete
  6. The Beets – You Don’t Want Kids to be Dead
  7. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
  8. The Genevieves – Keith
  9. Quebec Echo – Candidates
  10. Talking Heads – And She Was
  11. The Strokes – The Modern Age
  12. Fumaca Preta – Toda Pessoa
  13. Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
  14. Folly Group – Fashionista
  15. Sweeney – Better Man
  16. Delicate Steve – Cowboy Stories
  17. The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
  18. Sven Wunder – Chamomile
  19. The Lazy Eyes – Where’s My Brain???
  20. Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
  21. Chastity Belt – Drone
  22. Hole – Violet
  23. Kenny Knight – Baby’s Back
  24. Amyl and the Sniffers – Maggot
  25. Halftime Oranges – Tempting
  26. elph & Swan Reach – Talking Loud
  27. Roxy Music – More Than This
  28. Soccer96 & Alabaster DePlume – I Was Gonna Fight Fascism
  29. Os Mutantes – Ando Meio Deslingado
  30. Adwaith – Gofwyn
  31. The Magnetic Fields – I dont want to get over you
  32. The Clean – Franz Kafka at the Zoo
  33. Sara Miyamoto – Peck and Plunk
