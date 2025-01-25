The After Party: 2025-01-25
Written by Playlist Robot on January 25, 2025
- No Through Road – Party to Survive
- Ween – Your Party
- Grant Green – Afro Party
- The J.B.’S – If You Don’t Get It The First Time, Back Up And Try Again, Party
- Silver Jews – Party Barge
- Bright Eyes – At the bottom of everything
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Emily Wurramara – DTMN
- Coldwave – The Ants
- The Hammer Horrors – Beast
- Dropsink – Animal
- Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
- Franz Ferdinand – Audacious
- Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo