The After Party: 2025-01-25

Written by on January 25, 2025

  1. No Through Road – Party to Survive
  2. Ween – Your Party
  3. Grant Green – Afro Party
  4. The J.B.’S – If You Don’t Get It The First Time, Back Up And Try Again, Party
  5. Silver Jews – Party Barge
  6. Bright Eyes – At the bottom of everything
  7. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  8. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  9. Emily Wurramara – DTMN
  10. Coldwave – The Ants
  11. The Hammer Horrors – Beast
  12. Dropsink – Animal
  13. Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
  14. Franz Ferdinand – Audacious
  15. Sons of Zoku – Kuhnoo
