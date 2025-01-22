The After Party: 2025-01-22

- Robyn Hitchcock – Antwoman (Dub)
- The Cramps – Cramp Stomp
- The Visitors – Brother John
- New Candys – Excess
- Still Corners – We Killed The Moonlight
- The Hard Quartet – Thug Dynasty
- The Hard Quartet – It Suits You
- Scratch Acid – Greatest Gift
- Renegade Soundwave – Renegade Soundwave
- The Honeypies – Candlelight
- Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
- Cordazine – Crazy
- Max Savage – If It Takes All Night
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Ulrika Spacek – Mimi Pretend
- The Unset – Solipsism
- Preoccupations – Unconscious Melody
- Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Stereo MC’s – Connected
- Brazilian Girls – Strange Boy
- Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – Wolf It Down
- BC Camplight – I Only Drink When I’m Drunk
- Sandpit – Along the Moors
- Iggy Pop – Sunday
- Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
- The Go-Betweens – Spirit of a Vampyre
