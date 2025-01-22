The After Party: 2025-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2025

  1. Robyn Hitchcock – Antwoman (Dub)
  2. The Cramps – Cramp Stomp
  3. The Visitors – Brother John
  4. New Candys – Excess
  5. Still Corners – We Killed The Moonlight
  6. The Hard Quartet – Thug Dynasty
  7. The Hard Quartet – It Suits You
  8. Scratch Acid – Greatest Gift
  9. Renegade Soundwave – Renegade Soundwave
  10. The Honeypies – Candlelight
  11. Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
  12. Cordazine – Crazy
  13. Max Savage – If It Takes All Night
  14. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  15. Ulrika Spacek – Mimi Pretend
  16. The Unset – Solipsism
  17. Preoccupations – Unconscious Melody
  18. Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  19. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  20. Stereo MC’s – Connected
  21. Brazilian Girls – Strange Boy
  22. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – Wolf It Down
  23. BC Camplight – I Only Drink When I’m Drunk
  24. Sandpit – Along the Moors
  25. Iggy Pop – Sunday
  26. Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
  27. The Go-Betweens – Spirit of a Vampyre
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

PS I Love You: 2025-01-22

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2025-01-21

Current track

Title

Artist