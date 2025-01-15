The After Party: 2025-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2025

  1. Paw – Jessie
  2. Thee Headcoats – All My Feelings Denied
  3. War Room – I Found
  4. Ride Into the Sun – Lost at Sea
  5. The Psychotic Monks – It’s Gone
  6. Lambrini Girls – Lads Lads Lads
  7. St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
  8. Cable Ties – Sandcastles
  9. Built to Spill – Rocksteady
  10. Automatic – Electrocution (John Dwyer Remix)
  11. The Seven Ups – River Stones
  12. J.J. Cale – Devil In Disguise
  13. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  14. Not Drowning, Waving – Another Pond
  15. Dirty Three – Sirena
  16. The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
  17. Grand Salvo – All Day Shake
  18. Gloria – Beam Me Up
  19. Sunfruits – Made to Love
  20. Gogol Bordello – Dogs Were Barking
  21. The Bats – North by North
  22. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  23. Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
  24. Thurston Moore – Germs Burn
  25. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  26. The B‐52s – Rock Lobster
  27. The Clean – Fish
  28. Brave Mistakes – Be My Baby
  29. Workhorse – Darkness
  30. Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
