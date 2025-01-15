The After Party: 2025-01-15

- Paw – Jessie
- Thee Headcoats – All My Feelings Denied
- War Room – I Found
- Ride Into the Sun – Lost at Sea
- The Psychotic Monks – It’s Gone
- Lambrini Girls – Lads Lads Lads
- St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
- Cable Ties – Sandcastles
- Built to Spill – Rocksteady
- Automatic – Electrocution (John Dwyer Remix)
- The Seven Ups – River Stones
- J.J. Cale – Devil In Disguise
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Not Drowning, Waving – Another Pond
- Dirty Three – Sirena
- The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
- Grand Salvo – All Day Shake
- Gloria – Beam Me Up
- Sunfruits – Made to Love
- Gogol Bordello – Dogs Were Barking
- The Bats – North by North
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
- Thurston Moore – Germs Burn
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- The B‐52s – Rock Lobster
- The Clean – Fish
- Brave Mistakes – Be My Baby
- Workhorse – Darkness
- Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Reader's opinions