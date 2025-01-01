The After Party: 2025-01-01

- The Gilded Gutter – Unforgiving Pale
- Trafalgar – Bluebird is Dead
- The Native Cats – Bass Clef
- Joey Valence & Brae – PUNK TACTICS
- The Smile – Wall Of Eyes
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Pip Blom – Kiss Me By The Candlelight
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Bill Ryder-Jones – I Hold Something In My Hand
- Obscura Hail – Foreign Substances
- James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
- Wilding – He’s Got Such Nasty Habits
- The Lemon Twigs – Church Bells
- The Sundials – Baby
- OMD – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Anthropocene
- Villagers – That Golden Time
- Zombeaches – Laughing Under a Beating Sun
- The U-Bombs – The U-Bomb Bop
- Khruangbin – Pon PÃ³n
- The Dharma Chain – 2.56
- Shannon and the Clams – The Vow
- Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
- Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
- Emily Wurramara – STFAFM ft. Arringarri
- Pinkerton Pendlebury – Angry Penguins & Ern Malley Hoax
- Ezra Collective – Streets is Calling (feat. M.anifest & Moonchild Sanelly)
- The Hard Quartet – Hey
- Nice Biscuit – Moment
- Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
- Goat – Goatbrain
- Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
- Featherstone – After the Rain
Reader's opinions