The After Party: 2025-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2025

  1. The Gilded Gutter – Unforgiving Pale
  2. Trafalgar – Bluebird is Dead
  3. The Native Cats – Bass Clef
  4. Joey Valence & Brae – PUNK TACTICS
  5. The Smile – Wall Of Eyes
  6. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  7. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  8. Pip Blom – Kiss Me By The Candlelight
  9. Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
  10. Bill Ryder-Jones – I Hold Something In My Hand
  11. Obscura Hail – Foreign Substances
  12. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
  13. Wilding – He’s Got Such Nasty Habits
  14. The Lemon Twigs – Church Bells
  15. The Sundials – Baby
  16. OMD – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Anthropocene
  17. Villagers – That Golden Time
  18. Zombeaches – Laughing Under a Beating Sun
  19. The U-Bombs – The U-Bomb Bop
  20. Khruangbin – Pon PÃ³n
  21. The Dharma Chain – 2.56
  22. Shannon and the Clams – The Vow
  23. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
  24. Full Flower Moon Band – Super Like Me
  25. Emily Wurramara – STFAFM ft. Arringarri
  26. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Angry Penguins & Ern Malley Hoax
  27. Ezra Collective – Streets is Calling (feat. M.anifest & Moonchild Sanelly)
  28. The Hard Quartet – Hey
  29. Nice Biscuit – Moment
  30. Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
  31. Goat – Goatbrain
  32. Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
  33. Featherstone – After the Rain
