The After Party: 2024-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2024

  1. OIL! – OIL!
  2. Emily Wurramara – It’s You
  3. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  4. Lilac Cove – Eden
  5. Harumi – Fire by the river
  6. Soft Covers – Every Week
  7. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  8. Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Something Better
  9. Adalita – The Repairer
  10. Willy Mason – Show Me The Way To Go Home
  11. Fay Hield – Hare Spell
  12. Angeline Morrison – Black John
  13. Jess Johns – Mercy
  14. The Night Parrots – All Of The Day
  15. The Pineapples from the Dawn of Time – Saha (Maltese Kind of Loving)
  16. Ride Into The Sun – Devil’s Soul
  17. The Birthday Party – Release the Bats
  18. Superchunk – Driveway to Driveway
  19. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  20. Earth Tongue – Bodies Dissolve Tonight
  21. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  22. Los Palms – Sorrows
  23. The Liminanas – Votre Cote Ye-Ye M’emmerde
  24. Joanna Sternberg – People Are Toys To You
  25. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  26. Casiotone for the Painfully Alone – Bobby Malone Moves Home
  27. Custard – Apartment
  28. Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem – Run Rudolph Run
  29. The Jimmy Castor Bunch – It’s Just Begun
  30. Fred Frith – What A Dilemma
