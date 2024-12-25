The After Party: 2024-12-25

- OIL! – OIL!
- Emily Wurramara – It’s You
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Lilac Cove – Eden
- Harumi – Fire by the river
- Soft Covers – Every Week
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
- Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Something Better
- Adalita – The Repairer
- Willy Mason – Show Me The Way To Go Home
- Fay Hield – Hare Spell
- Angeline Morrison – Black John
- Jess Johns – Mercy
- The Night Parrots – All Of The Day
- The Pineapples from the Dawn of Time – Saha (Maltese Kind of Loving)
- Ride Into The Sun – Devil’s Soul
- The Birthday Party – Release the Bats
- Superchunk – Driveway to Driveway
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- Earth Tongue – Bodies Dissolve Tonight
- RVG – Nothing Really Changes
- Los Palms – Sorrows
- The Liminanas – Votre Cote Ye-Ye M’emmerde
- Joanna Sternberg – People Are Toys To You
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Casiotone for the Painfully Alone – Bobby Malone Moves Home
- Custard – Apartment
- Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem – Run Rudolph Run
- The Jimmy Castor Bunch – It’s Just Begun
- Fred Frith – What A Dilemma
Reader's opinions