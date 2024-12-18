The After Party: 2024-12-18

- The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
- The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
- Quasi – Black Dogs & Bubbles
- Shellac – WSOD
- The Amps – Mom’s Drunk
- The Grates – Inside / Outside
- Sleater Kinney – Words & Guitar
- Bench Press – Respite
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Stick Figures In Love
- Elliott Smith – Baby Britain
- Pinback – Hurley
- Big Town – 2057
- **Superchunk – Seed Toss
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
- Royal Headache – Carolina
- Beddy Rays – On My Own
- The Shivas – Many Roads to Follow
- Built To Spill – Trimmed and Burning
- Dead Roo – Over My Head
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close to Me
- New England Stone – Suffocating
- Guv’ner – Break a Promise
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Archers Of Loaf – Plumb Line
- The Scientists – It Came Out Of The Sky
- Sebadoh – License To Confuse
- Bedhead – Psychosomatica
- Modern Living & Josh Pyke – Hide Away
- Khruangbin – Little Joe & Mary
- The Afro-Blues Quintet – Some Velvet Morning
- Death – Freakin’ Out
- Screaming Tribesmen – ICE
- Pavement – Black Out
- Pink Mountaintops – Plastic Man, You’re the Devil
