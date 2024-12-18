The After Party: 2024-12-18

  1. The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
  2. The Empty Threats – Monster Truck Mondays
  3. Quasi – Black Dogs & Bubbles
  4. Shellac – WSOD
  5. The Amps – Mom’s Drunk
  6. The Grates – Inside / Outside
  7. Sleater Kinney – Words & Guitar
  8. Bench Press – Respite
  9. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Stick Figures In Love
  10. Elliott Smith – Baby Britain
  11. Pinback – Hurley
  12. Big Town – 2057
  13. **Superchunk – Seed Toss
  14. Them Creepy Crawlies – Panic Attack
  15. Royal Headache – Carolina
  16. Beddy Rays – On My Own
  17. The Shivas – Many Roads to Follow
  18. Built To Spill – Trimmed and Burning
  19. Dead Roo – Over My Head
  20. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Close to Me
  21. New England Stone – Suffocating
  22. Guv’ner – Break a Promise
  23. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  24. Archers Of Loaf – Plumb Line
  25. The Scientists – It Came Out Of The Sky
  26. Sebadoh – License To Confuse
  27. Bedhead – Psychosomatica
  28. Modern Living & Josh Pyke – Hide Away
  29. Khruangbin – Little Joe & Mary
  30. The Afro-Blues Quintet – Some Velvet Morning
  31. Death – Freakin’ Out
  32. Screaming Tribesmen – ICE
  33. Pavement – Black Out
  34. Pink Mountaintops – Plastic Man, You’re the Devil
