The After Party: 2024-12-04

Written by on December 4, 2024

  1. Parvyn – Sa
  2. Andy Bell – Love Comes In Waves
  3. Air – Ce matin-la
  4. Acid Dad – 1993
  5. Radiohead – The National Anthem
  6. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  7. Gabriels – Blame
  8. Felt – The World Is As Soft As Lace
  9. The Cannanes – Take Me to the Hotel Johanna (and let’s trash the joint)
  10. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  11. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
  12. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  13. The Go-Betweens – Twin Layers Of Lightning
  14. W.H Lung – WANT
  15. Baxter Dury – Mungo
  16. My Twin Sister – Gene Ciampi
  17. The La’s – There She Goes
  18. Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter
  19. Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
  20. Espers – Rosemary Lane
  21. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  22. The Lemon Twigs – Ember Days
  23. Eric’s Trip – Stove
  24. Gerling – Serpentheadz
  25. The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the Rhythm
  26. The Decemberists – The Crane Wife
  27. Ethanol Blend – This Mess – Redux
  28. Royksopp – So Easy
  29. Sparks – Not That Well‐Defined
  30. Whirlywirld – Window To the World
