The After Party: 2024-12-04

- Parvyn – Sa
- Andy Bell – Love Comes In Waves
- Air – Ce matin-la
- Acid Dad – 1993
- Radiohead – The National Anthem
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Gabriels – Blame
- Felt – The World Is As Soft As Lace
- The Cannanes – Take Me to the Hotel Johanna (and let’s trash the joint)
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- The Go-Betweens – Twin Layers Of Lightning
- W.H Lung – WANT
- Baxter Dury – Mungo
- My Twin Sister – Gene Ciampi
- The La’s – There She Goes
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Cutter
- Katie Pomery – I Go Quiet
- Espers – Rosemary Lane
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- The Lemon Twigs – Ember Days
- Eric’s Trip – Stove
- Gerling – Serpentheadz
- The Groovy Nobody – Fall into the Rhythm
- The Decemberists – The Crane Wife
- Ethanol Blend – This Mess – Redux
- Royksopp – So Easy
- Sparks – Not That Well‐Defined
- Whirlywirld – Window To the World
