The After Party: 2024-11-27

  1. Prince – Sign ‘O’ the Times
  2. Peter Gabriel – Signal To Noise
  3. Wreckless Eric – Semaphore Signals
  4. Thee Mighty Caesars – Signals Of Love
  5. TISM – Greg! The Stop Sign!!
  6. PHARAOHS – Smoke Signals
  7. Wire – PInk Flag
  8. Divine Fits – Flaggin A Ride
  9. Green Circles – Semaphore Girl
  10. Five Man Electrical Band – Signs
  11. Future Of The Left – My Gymnastic Past
  12. Colourblind – Semaphore
  13. Majestic Horses – signal
  14. Talking Heads – Warning Sign
  15. Kasey Chambers – Sign on the door
  16. The Go-Betweens – Love Is A SIgn
  17. Lily and the Drum – Every Passing Sign
  18. Eilen Jewell – Warning Signs
  19. Billy Bragg – The Red Flag
  20. Queen – Flick of the Wrist
  21. Primitive Motion – Feed The Signals
  22. Coldcut – Sign
  23. The Housemartins – Flag Day (Single Version)
  24. Primitive Calculators – Signals
  25. Xavier Rudd & The United Nations – Flag
  26. Ash Grunwald – Skywriter
  27. Smoke No Fire – Back And Forth
  28. The Legendary Pink Dots – Waving at the Aeroplanes
  29. SLAYERORGANA – Just Smile And Wave
  30. Sea Scouts – Beacon Of Hope
