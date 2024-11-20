The After Party: 2024-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2024

  1. The Soft Boys – Insanely Jealous
  2. Bad//Dreems – Ghost Gums
  3. Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
  4. Beans – Slow
  5. The Bobby Lees – Dig Your Hips
  6. Willie J Healey – Woke Up Smiling
  7. Alana Jagt and the Monotremes – Somehow, Sometime
  8. The Systemaddicts – Igloo
  9. Viagra Boys – Sports
  10. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Ciao Ciao Bambino
  11. Pulp – Do You Remember The First Time?
  12. The Night Terrors – Glass Eyes
  13. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  14. Swapmeet – Lucky
  15. Lilac Cove – Bright Lights
  16. Pale Saints – Kinky Love
  17. Smudge – Impractical Joke
  18. The Spinanes – Noel, Jonah and Me
  19. Hunx & His Punx – Mud In Your Eyes
  20. Black Lips – Smiling
  21. Death Valley PTA – Just Like Me
  22. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  23. Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
  24. Pinch Points – Haruspex
  25. King Stingray – Whats The Hurry
  26. Charlie Needs Braces – This Land
  27. Lungfish – Necrophones
  28. Wooden Wand – Hotel Bar
  29. Crime & The City Solution – Goddess
  30. Palmyra Delran – You’re My Brian Jones
  31. Ultraista – Strange Formula
  32. Butterglory – The Skills of the Star Pilot
  33. Nash the Slash – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
