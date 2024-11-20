The After Party: 2024-11-20

- The Soft Boys – Insanely Jealous
- Bad//Dreems – Ghost Gums
- Paul Kelly – Houndstooth Dress
- Beans – Slow
- The Bobby Lees – Dig Your Hips
- Willie J Healey – Woke Up Smiling
- Alana Jagt and the Monotremes – Somehow, Sometime
- The Systemaddicts – Igloo
- Viagra Boys – Sports
- Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Ciao Ciao Bambino
- Pulp – Do You Remember The First Time?
- The Night Terrors – Glass Eyes
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- Lilac Cove – Bright Lights
- Pale Saints – Kinky Love
- Smudge – Impractical Joke
- The Spinanes – Noel, Jonah and Me
- Hunx & His Punx – Mud In Your Eyes
- Black Lips – Smiling
- Death Valley PTA – Just Like Me
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
- Cable Ties – Thoughts Back
- Pinch Points – Haruspex
- King Stingray – Whats The Hurry
- Charlie Needs Braces – This Land
- Lungfish – Necrophones
- Wooden Wand – Hotel Bar
- Crime & The City Solution – Goddess
- Palmyra Delran – You’re My Brian Jones
- Ultraista – Strange Formula
- Butterglory – The Skills of the Star Pilot
- Nash the Slash – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
Reader's opinions