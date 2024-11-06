The After Party: 2024-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2024

  1. Finley Quaye – Sunday Shining
  2. Regurgitator – Just Another Beautiful Story
  3. Shop Assistants – I Don’t Want to Be Friends With You
  4. The Pastels – Baby Honey
  5. Bench Press – Check
  6. Coldwave – The Ants
  7. Parsnip – The Light
  8. Green Circles – I’ll Give You Thanks
  9. King Stingray – Light Up The Path
  10. Gersey – The Night We Walked To Mexico
  11. Flotation Toy Warning – Happy 13
  12. The Scientists – Swampland
  13. Smoked Salmon – Slider St.
  14. Polly and the Pockets – Milk Bottle
  15. Carambolage – Gehirnwasche
  16. Baterz – You’re Not Cool
  17. Stereolab – Hillbilly Motobike
  18. Harmonia – Dino
  19. Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
  20. Patio – Split
  21. Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin’
  22. Delta 5 – Try
  23. The Klittens – Atlas
  24. Silver Jews – The Moon Is the Number 18
  25. The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
  26. Diplomat – Forward Thinking
  27. Placement – New Disease
  28. Kelly Menhennett – Another One
  29. Mermaidens – Foolish
  30. Spiritualized – Anyway That You Want Me
