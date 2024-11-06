The After Party: 2024-11-06

- Finley Quaye – Sunday Shining
- Regurgitator – Just Another Beautiful Story
- Shop Assistants – I Don’t Want to Be Friends With You
- The Pastels – Baby Honey
- Bench Press – Check
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Parsnip – The Light
- Green Circles – I’ll Give You Thanks
- King Stingray – Light Up The Path
- Gersey – The Night We Walked To Mexico
- Flotation Toy Warning – Happy 13
- The Scientists – Swampland
- Smoked Salmon – Slider St.
- Polly and the Pockets – Milk Bottle
- Carambolage – Gehirnwasche
- Baterz – You’re Not Cool
- Stereolab – Hillbilly Motobike
- Harmonia – Dino
- Do Re Mi – Standing On Wires
- Patio – Split
- Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin’
- Delta 5 – Try
- The Klittens – Atlas
- Silver Jews – The Moon Is the Number 18
- The Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
- Diplomat – Forward Thinking
- Placement – New Disease
- Kelly Menhennett – Another One
- Mermaidens – Foolish
- Spiritualized – Anyway That You Want Me
