The After Party: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. Dead Man’s Bones – My Body’s A Zombie For You
  2. XTC – Poor Skeleton Steps Out
  3. The Dolly Rocker Movement – Coffin Love
  4. Billiam – The Fog
  5. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  6. Holly Golightly – Satan Is His Name
  7. Dead Moon – Walking On My Grave
  8. Chook Race – Lost the Ghost
  9. The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
  10. The Endtables – Trick or Treat
  11. The Moontrekkers – Night of the Vampire
  12. Darcy Clay – Jesus I Was Evil
  13. The Drones – The Minotaur
  14. Fancy – Between The Devil And Me
  15. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  16. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Spider Baby
  17. Dave Graney & The Lurid Yellow Mist – I’m Seein’ Demons
  18. Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
  19. Wimps – Vampire
  20. Shilpa Ray – Morning Terrors Nights of Dread
  21. Future Bible Heroes – She-Devils of the Deep
  22. Madam Super Trash – Haunted
  23. Jade – Bad Magic
  24. The Jam – Ghosts
  25. The Saucer-Men – Fangs
  26. Angus Mason – Skull Kid
  27. Stereolab – The Black Arts
  28. Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
  29. Carla Lippis – The Void
  30. Alice in Chains – Them Bones
  31. The Dream Syndicate – Halloween
  32. Horrahedd – Haunted Hands of Guilt
  33. Ghoulish Guests – Laughter in Reverse
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2024-10-30

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2024-10-29

Current track

Title

Artist