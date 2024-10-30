The After Party: 2024-10-30

- Dead Man’s Bones – My Body’s A Zombie For You
- XTC – Poor Skeleton Steps Out
- The Dolly Rocker Movement – Coffin Love
- Billiam – The Fog
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- Holly Golightly – Satan Is His Name
- Dead Moon – Walking On My Grave
- Chook Race – Lost the Ghost
- The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
- The Endtables – Trick or Treat
- The Moontrekkers – Night of the Vampire
- Darcy Clay – Jesus I Was Evil
- The Drones – The Minotaur
- Fancy – Between The Devil And Me
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds – Spider Baby
- Dave Graney & The Lurid Yellow Mist – I’m Seein’ Demons
- Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
- Wimps – Vampire
- Shilpa Ray – Morning Terrors Nights of Dread
- Future Bible Heroes – She-Devils of the Deep
- Madam Super Trash – Haunted
- Jade – Bad Magic
- The Jam – Ghosts
- The Saucer-Men – Fangs
- Angus Mason – Skull Kid
- Stereolab – The Black Arts
- Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
- Carla Lippis – The Void
- Alice in Chains – Them Bones
- The Dream Syndicate – Halloween
- Horrahedd – Haunted Hands of Guilt
- Ghoulish Guests – Laughter in Reverse
